Ravens Land Top OL, Star Safety in New Mock Draft
Late this week, draft expert Dane Brugler churned out a new seven-round NFL Mock Draft on The Athletic, including the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27 among its 11 selections.
Below, On SI lays out every Baltimore pick with takes on each selection.
Round 1, Pick 27
- OT/G Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
The Texas Longhorns churned out two quality tackles into the 2025 draft pool, starting with Kelvin Banks Jr. He could prove to best fit the guard position, as the Ravens have a significant need at that position after losing Patrick Mekari.
Round 2, Pick 59
- S Xavier Watts (Notre Dame)
Why isn't Xavier Watts projected mugh higher after logging 13 interceptions and 134 total tackles over the last two seasons, not to mention his Bronko Nagurski Award? Who knows. But the Ravens select the best player available here, giving the defense a pair of very savvy, intelligent Notre Dame-produced safeties.
Round 3, Pick 91
- Edge Ashton Gillotte (Louisville)
A four-year contributor who can play multiple positions up front, including the weak-side edge, Ashton Gillotte was a game-wrecker for Louisville. He racked up 131 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, and 26.5 sacks through his career as a Cardinal.
Round 4, Pick 129
- DT Rylie Mills (Notre Dame)
If it wasn't for suffering a knee injury midway through the college football playoff, Rylie Mills wouldn't likely be available this deep into the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a lean 6-foot-5, 295-pound powerhouse who can play inside at the three-tech or on the strong-side edge.
Round 4, Pick 136
- CB Caleb Ransaw (Tulane)
A cornerback with big-time speed, proven with his 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he combines sound coverage skills with super-aggressive striking ability.
Round 5, Pick 176
- Edge David Walker (Central Arkansas)
A consistently productive players over three seasons at Central Arkansas, the 6-foot-2260-pound defensive end logged 184 total tackles and 30 sacks.
Round 6, Pick 183
- TE Jake Briningstool (Clemson
One of the best tight ends in the draft in the sixth round is a classic best-player-available pick for Baltimore. He logged 98 catches for over 1,000 yards 12 touchdowns over his last two seasons under Dabo Swinney.
Round 6, Pick 203
- WR Donte’ Thornton (Tennessee)
It's impossible to not wonder whether Donte' Thornton could prove to be a sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, he clocked a blistering 4.30 at the NFL Combine.
Round 6, Pick 210
- OT Branson Taylor (Pitt)
Before an injury wiped out his remaining final collegiate season, Branson Taylor was stonewalling defenders on the blindside. This is a potential sixth-round steal.
Round 6, Pick 203
- K Andres Borregales (Miami)
NFLDraftBlitz.com ranks the Hurricanes kicker as the No. 1 special teams player available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He went 18-of-19 in 2024, including a 56-yard field goal, and he was 100 percent on conversions.
Round 6, Pick 203
- RB Kalel Mullings (Michigan)
With the final pick, the Ravens pick up a 6-foot-2, 226-pound bruiser in Kalel Mullings. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards with 12 touchdowns last season in Ann Arbor.
