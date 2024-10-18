Ravens Veteran DE Returns To Practice
Brent Urban is far from the biggest name on the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line, but he is an important cog in the machine.
Urban, who's played seven of his 10 NFL seasons with Baltimore, is the second-oldest player on the defense behind Kyle Van Noy, and a good mentor for the youngsters as a result. Even when he's not active on game days, he's still doing everything he can to help his team.
On that note, the Ravens received some good news when Urban returned from illness on Friday, even if he practiced in a limited capacity. The 33-year-old played in last week's win over the Washington Commanders, albeit very sparsely.
Urban was one of three limited participants on Friday's injury report, with the others being cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee).
Maulet has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, and tweaking his hamstring on the first day of his return window was certainly not ideal. Things are looking up for him, though, as he's now participated in back-to-back practices for the first time since returning. If all goes well, then Maulet could very well make his debut this week.
Washington missed last week's game against the Commanders, so him progressing is a good sign. Like Urban, he is an unheralded piece of the defensive line and especially the Ravens' top-ranked run defense.
Running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee) all missed practice Friday. Ali was a limited participant on Thursday but completely absent a day later.
The Ravens face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football as they look to extend their four-game winning streak.
