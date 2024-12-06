Ravens Coach Gives RB New Nickname
Derrick Henry is the star of the Baltimore Ravens' running back room, and for good reason as he's enjoying a magnificent first season with his new team. However, he's not the only back enjoying a strong season in Baltimore.
Justice Hill, now in his sixth year with the Ravens, is enjoying quite possibly the best season of his career. On the ground, he's become a solid complementary back with 191 yards and one touchdown while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. His true value comes in the passing game, though, as he has 37 receptions for a career-best 322 yards and two touchdowns, and is a solid blocker as well.
Hill has also played 45 percent of offensive snaps this season, another career-high.
His value is crystal clear to the Ravens' coaching staff, so much so that running backs coach Willie Taggart bestowed him with a new nickname.
"I call Justice 'The Junkyard Dog,'" Taggart said Tuesday. "He does everything for us, and he does it with a smile. He doesn't complain. He doesn't whine. I mean every single day that guy comes in the office, he is smiling, ready to go, and then you see it on the football field. When we need a first down, I call Justice. Justice will go out and get it for us. He's just a workhorse. He's a phenomenal pro. He just studies the game, and again, [he] just wants to do his part to help this football team, and he takes pride in that.
"Again, he understands Derrick is the lead back, and he understands his role. He tries his best to do his role to the best of his ability, and I think we all appreciate what he does for us every single day, and I think he's done a great job of integrating Derrick into our organization. Those guys have hit it off really well and created a nice bond that's really helped the running back room."
Coaches giving players nicknames is nothing new, and players even give each other nicknames all the time. Still, it goes to show how valued Hill is within the organization.
