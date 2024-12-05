Ravens Expect Big Finish From Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry's first season with the Baltimore Ravens has been nothing short of excellent, so the thought of him potentially improving even more down the home stretch is hard to fathom. However, the data suggests that he absolutely can.
Statistically, Henry only seems to get better as the season goes on. Throughout his career, he averages 4.18 yards per carry in September, 4.83 in October, 4.95 in November, 5.08 in December and 5.89 in January (though only in four regular season games).
He's already surpassed those marks in September, October and November, so the Ravens believe he can heat up once again after the bye week.
"I think if you just look at it, Derrick hasn't had a lot of carries, a lot of wear and tear on him this year, so I think it's set up perfectly for him to finish the year like he's capable of and what we expect out of him," running backs coach Willie Taggart said. "Derrick is fresh right now, and that's great. I think this bye week is perfect timing for us, and again, he's hungry. He wants to get back. He wishes we were playing this week, but I think the way he trains himself, the way he practices, the way he prepares, he's going to be ready to finish the year like we need him to."
Henry, 30, has handled a large workload this season, ranking second in the league with 240 carries and averaging 18.5 per game. That's more than the 16.5 he averaged last season, but fewer than what he averaged for years before that.
The former Offensive Player of the Year has come back to earth recently, finishing with less than 100 rushing yards in three of his past four games and no touchdowns in his last two. He's still playing very well, just not putting up the same astronomical numbers he was earlier in the season.
After the bye, though, Henry should be well-rested while wear and tear builds up for other teams. He's arguably the best in the business when it comes to closing out games in the fourth quarter, and he'll want to close out the season the same way.
"[Derrick] wants the ball. Derrick wants the ball whenever," Taggart said. "Whether it's the beginning of the game, at the end of the game, at halftime [or] after the game, he wants the ball. But, whenever there is a time to get him to close out a game and help his teammates and help the team win, again, Derrick wants the ball in his hands so he can do those things. Again, whenever he can get the ball in his hands, he's going to take it and do his part when he gets it."
