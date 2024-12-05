Ravens' Chances of Making Playoffs Revealed Before Week 14
The Baltimore Ravens currently hold an 8-5 record heading into their Week 14 bye week. While they have looked the part of a potential contender this season, there also some concerns.
In order to alleviate some of those concerns, the Ravens need to focus on being consistent. Some weeks, they have looked like an elite team on both sides of the football. In other weeks, they have seemed to lose their identity and not played up to their potential.
Ahead of the bye week, Baltimore is a team that should make the playoffs. They have a remaining schedule with games that are very winnable.
All of that being said, what are the chances that the Ravens end up making the playoffs?
ESPN's FPI has the answer to that question. They give Baltimore a 97.3 percent chance of getting into the postseason.
Up next for the Ravens following their bye week, the team will hit the road for a matchup against the New York Giants. That should definitely be a win. Losing that game would add many more concerns to monitor.
After that game, Baltimore will play host to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, head out on the road to take on the Houston Texans, and close out the season with a home matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Those four games certainly shape up to be favorable for the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry should be able to lead the offense to a strong close to the season. Defensively, Baltimore will need to step up and start playing to their full potential.
Even though there are concerns that the Ravens need to focus on fixing, the team is in a great position when it comes to the playoffs.
At least for now, fans should feel very optimistic about Baltimore's chances. A lot can change quickly in the NFL, but the Ravens have a very favorable outlook.
