Ravens WR Zay Flowers Suffers Injury vs. Buccaneers
The Baltimore Ravens have been hit with an injury on offense in Week 7's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium, Ravens receiver Zay Flowers appeared to suffer an ankle injury after being rolled up on by Antoine Winfield following a 19-yard run. He jogged his way off the field before immediately going down on the sidelines. He had an upset look on his face while being tended to by trainers on the bench.
Flowers also had an 11-yard catch in the first quarter.
Later in the drive, the Ravens found the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown grab from tight end Mark Andrews to make it a 10-7 lead for Tampa Bay.
Headed into Week 7, Flowers was Baltimore's leading receiver through the first six games. This season, he's tallied 33 catches for 401 yards and one touchdown, highlighted by back-to-back 100-yard games in wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.
After the win over Washington, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had major praise for Flowers' abilities.
"[Flowers is] exactly the weapon we absolutely knew was and would be and has been, to be honest with you," Harbaugh said. "He's been there all along, and the opportunities came up today. Sometimes the defense doesn't allow it. Sometimes the ball doesn't come your way for whatever reason, but today the opportunities showed up, and we had to have. ... Those catches had to be made. Those plays had to be made in the pass game, and Zay made them. That was the difference probably in the game."
If Flowers misses any time, the Ravens will lean on receivers Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor along with Andrews and tight end Isaiah Likely. Baltimore faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.
