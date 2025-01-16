Ravens’ Zay Flowers Remains Sidelined Before Playoff Game
There was already a slim chance for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers to play in Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, and after missing his fifth practice in a row on Thursday, those chances became even slimmer.
There were no changes to the Ravens' injury report on Thursday, which is mostly a good thing, but Flowers' status remains a concern. The star wideout suffered a knee injury in the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 4, and has remained sidelined ever since.
Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flowers could play without practicing, but him still not being able to practice does not bode well for his status on Sunday.
Flowers enjoyed an outstanding second season, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. The former Boston College star became the Ravens' first 1,000-yard wideout since 2021, as well as their first Pro Bowl wideout in franchise history.
The only other player on the injury report is wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, who is a full participant. Harty hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury, though the Ravens opened his 21-day practice window last week.
The Ravens and Bills kick off from Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!