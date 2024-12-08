NFL Hits Ravens CB With Fine
The Baltimore Ravens have been relatively good about avoiding fines this season, but a few have still slipped up at various points.
The latest to do so is cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, whom the NFL fined $6,528 Saturday for a facemask in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Armour-Davis did not receive a penalty on the play, a punt at the 11:05 mark of the second quarter.
No other players from either team received fines on Saturday.
Armour-Davis, 25, is a solid depth cornerback for the Ravens. The 2022 fourth-round pick from Alabama has eight total tackles in seven games this season. Though mostly a special teams player, he has seen more action on defense this season thanks to a revolving secondary.
Earlier this season, Armour-Davis suffered a hamstring injury in a win over the Dallas Cowboys, causing him to miss five games. He was also inactive for two games shortly after making his return.
Of course, Armour-Davis is not the only Raven to face discipline this week. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson received a one-game suspension for allegedly refusing to play against the Eagles, though that came from the team itself and not the NFL.
After their bye week, the Ravens travel to face the New York Giants next Sunday.
