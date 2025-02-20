Bills' Josh Allen Wants Former Ravens WR
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown came up short of winning his first-career Super Bowl in New Orleans when the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22.
Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason in hopes of chasing a ring but will now have to face some uncertainty headed into free agency. Kansas City could elect to re-sign him, though there's certainly some injury concerns after Brown missed all but two games in the regular season due to shoulder surgery before making a full return for the playoffs.
It's unclear what the future holds for Brown, but there's reportedly one team to keep an eye on.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has "long wanted" to team up with Brown. Fowler adds that the Chiefs will want to re-sign Brown, but the Bills could be in the mix as well.
"The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams' desire for speed options on the outside," Fowler wrote. "Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback -- like Josh Allen -- be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown."
Brown finished his first year in Kansas City with two regular season appearances, posting nine catches for 91 yards on 15 targets. In three playoff games, he tallied five catches for 50 yards, including two receptions for 15 yards in the Super Bowl.
Baltimore selected Brown with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Ravens before they traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in April 2022. After two years in the desert, he joined the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.
As a Raven, Brown started 41 of 46 regular season games while posting 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns.
