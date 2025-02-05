Former Ravens WR Set to Hit Free Agency
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on the cusp of his first Super Bowl just a few years removed from his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Now a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, he'll play on the game's biggest stage against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.
Regardless of how the season ends for Brown, he's got some decisions to make this offseason as he gets ready to hit free agency. He's currently playing on a one-year deal with the Chiefs and was asked during Super Bowl week about what his future might hold with Kansas City.
“I’m not really thinking about that until after this game,” Brown said, per Pro Football Talk. “My focus is on the game. After that, then I’ll refocus on [the future]. ... I’ve never won a Super Bowl before, so I can’t answer [what happens after] that.”
Brown was sidelined a majority of the regular season due to injury but returned in Week 16's win over the Houston Texans. The Chiefs were already without star receiver Rashee Rice for the entire year, making Brown's return a needed one.
In two games with the Chiefs during the regular season, Brown tallied nine catches for 91 yards. In the 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, Brown finished with three catches for 35 yards.
The Ravens selected Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the team before Baltimore traded him to the Arizona Cardinals in April 2022. After two years in Arizona, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs earlier this offseason.
As a Raven, Brown started 41 of 46 regular-season games while posting 195 catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns.
