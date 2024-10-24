Ravens Derrick Henry Dismisses Jerry Jones' Comments
Despite not being on the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has come up often in conversations about "America's Team."
That happened again on 105.3 The Fan when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned whether Henry would have been able to perform at the same level in Dallas because of the type of offense it runs and said the veteran running back didn't fit because of their cap situation. Henry was asked about Jones' comments and quickly deflected it, noting where he is now and the success Baltimore has had this season.
"Ravens, we've won five in a row," Henry told reporters on Wednesday. "[We've] got some good momentum. I'm a Raven; I'm happy to be a Raven. Whatever is going on over there, that's their business. I'm worried about what we're doing in Baltimore."
Henry has been a key cog in the machine that has been the Ravens offense. The former All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year has run for a league-best 873 yards and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL with eight. He also has the longest rushing touchdown of the season with his 87-yard run against the Buffalo Bills on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage in Week 4.
Henry's impact has been felt throughout the Baltimore offense. It is tied for the league lead in points per game (31.1) and leads all of football in rushing yards per game (210.9) by a significant margin.
While Henry's success is likely to cause other teams to kick themselves over not beating out the Ravens' offer of two years for $16 million, the veteran running back isn't worried over what could have been and is more than happy in the situation he's currently in.
"It doesn't matter," Henry said. "I went to the team I was supposed to go to, that I wanted to go to, and I can't worry about what people say or this, that and the third. I do what works for Derrick Henry, and I'm a Baltimore Raven, and I want to do the best I can to help us win each and every week."
Baltimore (5-2) will look to extend its winning streak to six on Sunday when it goes on the road for the second straight week to face the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns (1-6) at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET.
