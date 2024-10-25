Ravens Star Sends Well Wishes to Bucs' Chris Godwin
Right before the Baltimore Ravens closed out a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, something no one wants to see happen happened.
With just 43 seconds to go, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a gruesome leg injury that required an air cast to be placed on his leg and for him to leave the field on a cart. The team later confirmed that he suffered a dislocated ankle that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season, a massive blow to the Bucs' offense.
Even as the Ravens emerged victorious, it was a brutal scene to witness. Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith, who tackled Godwin on the play, sent his well wishes to the wideout on Thursday.
"First and foremost, just send prayers and a speedy recovery out to Chris," Smith told reporters. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a player, what he's accomplished throughout this league, and the little I've seen of him he seems like a really good dude, and what I've heard, a good family man.
"You never want to see anybody go down with any kind of injury, but we play a very physical game and it demands a lot. Bullets are flying pretty fast, but I never go into any game meaning to injure any player. I want every player to go back home safe and sound to their family, maybe a little sore, but I definitely want you to get back home safe and sound."
Earlier this week, reports emerged that the NFL is reviewing the play to determine if it fit the criteria for a hip-drop tackle, which the league banned starting this season. If the league finds that it does meet the criteria, then Smith would be subject to a hefty fine.
When asked if he heard from the league, Smith simply said, "That's not really something to discuss in this moment."
Smith, a two-time All-Pro, recorded a season-high 18 tackles in the win, but with the defense allowing 21 points in the fourth quarter, it's hard to think too much about his individual performance.
"You just have to take the positives from it and knowing how many of those [missed opportunities], big opportunities that we did miss out on in a game – and knowing that those things would have happened, how much it would have changed the outcome of the game," Smith said. "When you think about it from that perspective, and then the little things that did come to bite us, just honing in on the small details when it gets late in the game and just having that boa constrictor mindset, like just squeezing the life out of each and every team and individual when they're out on the field against us."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!