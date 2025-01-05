Former Ravens QB Makes Very Strong Lamar Jackson MVP Case
The Baltimore Ravens are winners of the AFC North and head into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, finishing off their regular season by defeating the Cleveland Browns, 35-10.
Walking into the postseason, Baltimore is focused on winning a Super Bowl, but the conversation surrounding their team is about one player - Lamar Jackson.
Jackson and Josh Allen appear to be neck-and-neck for the MVP this season, with Jackson's historic run, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards and rush for over 900 yards, being the headlines many want to use for why he should win his third in a row. Now, former teammates are chiming in, and his current running back is supporting the narrative.
Posting on X, former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III told fans, media and MVP voters to stopping using Derrick Henry as a reason not to give Jackson the MVP.
"STOP USING DERRICk HENRY TO DISCREDIT LAMAR JACKSON," Griffin wrote.
"Henry got hit in the backfield on 50 % of his runs last year. This year it’s down to 39%. He has more than doubled his yards before contact and ITS BECAUSE OF LAMAR JACKSON’s INFLUENCE.
"Watch the dang tape and you will see how often linebackers, safeties and defensive lineman are out of their gap and often chasing Lamar on under center runs, shot gun runs AND zone read looks.
"THIS HAS BEEN THE EASIEST 1,921 YARDS DEREK HENRY HAS EVER RUN FOR IN HIS CAREER.
"Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are the match made in Heaven I predicted they would be in the offseason. They complement each other and are great teammates.
"Lamar has the 2nd highest passer rating in NFL HISTORY with 41 Passing TDS and won the AFC North. He should be the NFL MVP."
Henry fired back, cracking a joke to Griffin about mispelling his name, but agreeing that Jackson deserves the honor.
Jackson may not have been the favorite heading into Week 18, but he probably walked away with a good chance to have changed that. Now, he awaits Josh Allen's final results to see which quarterback will move into the postseason with the better regular season resume.
