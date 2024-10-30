Ravens Deemed Best Fit for Star Pass Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens just swung a blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson, but they may not be done making moves.
The Ravens still have some roster holes to fill, and one area of need on the roster is at edge rusher.
There should be numerous pass rushers available for Baltimore prior to the NFL trade deadline, and Kevin Patra of NFL.com has zeroed in on a great fit for the club: Cleveland Browns star Za'Darius Smith.
"Smith (who spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore) is one of several former Ravens who could potentially return to provide a boost, with Calais Campbell (currently in Miami) and Jadeveon Clowney (currently in Carolina) being others," Patra wrote. "Yes, this move would be an in-division trade between rivals, but even after Sunday's upset, the 2-6 Browns should be in sell mode."
The Ravens just saw Smith in their loss to the Browns this past Sunday, where Smith logged four tackles and a sack.
As Patra notes, Smith spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, but he didn't really establish himself as a big-time threat until his final season when he registered 45 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
The 32-year-old also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, totaling three Pro Bowl appearances between the two clubs.
Smith has posted double-digit sack campaigns three times through out his NFL career, most recently doing so with the Vikings in 2022.
The Ravens have recorded a very solid 24 sacks thus far in 2024, but there is no question they could use some depth along the edge, especially after losing Jadeveon Clowney to free agency last spring.
Baltimore fell to 5-3 with its Week 8 loss to Cleveland and now sits a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.
