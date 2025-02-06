Cowboys Superstar Drops Major Take on Ravens' Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year deal last offseason, and it ended up paying massive dividends for them, as Henry racked up 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 5.9 yards per carry.
Of course, the Dallas Cowboys were widely viewed as potential suitors for Henry last March, but due to their financial issues, they didn't even make him an offer.
The Cowboys ended up going 7-10 and missing the playoffs, and much of that had to do with a declining defense and Dak Prescott going down with a season-ending injury (and it's not like he was playing all that well to begin with).
So when Dallas superstar Micah Parsons was asked about Henry during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, it shouldn't be too surprising that he felt Henry wouldn't have helped the Cowboys all that much in 2024.
"I'm afraid Derrick Henry wouldn't even have helped us," Parsons said. "We were that — Derrick Henry should be blessed because he played with Lamar and he almost runs for 2,000 yards. The hypothetical can sound pretty good, but we struggled so much that I don't even know if Derrick could've helped us. It would've been another Tennessee Titan year for him."
Parsons actually makes a very good point, especially considering that Dallas actually did get a 1,000-yard campaign from Rico Dowdle, and it still meant very little.
Unlike the Ravens, who were a very good all-around football team this season and actually advanced further in the playoffs without Henry last year, thee Cowboys had all sorts of issues in 2024, so much so that Henry would not have saved them.
Let's remember that the Titans went 6-11 in Henry's final year with the club.
As fantastic as Henry is, it wasn't just about him when it came to Baltimore's success this past season.
