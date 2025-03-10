Cowboys Agree to Deal With Former Ravens Long Snapper
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal to re-sign a valuable member of the special teams unit, a veteran that began his NFL career in a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are bringing back long snapper Trent Sieg, who originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2018. He was waived by Baltimore prior to the start of the 2018 season.
"A deal for Dallas: long snapper Trent Sieg reached agreement on 3-year $4.45 million deal that includes $3.1M guaranteed with the Cowboys, per source," Schefter tweeted.
Sieg's time with the Ravens was brief but he's managed to carve out a solid NFL career for himself. After Baltimore waived him, he signed a deal with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018 before eventually inking a new three-year, $3.42 million contract extension in 2021 once the team had moved to Vegas.
Sieg has appeared in 114 regular-season games in his NFL career, including 24 with the Cowboys the past two seasons.
Elsewhere in free agency, other former Ravens like offensive lineman Morgan Moses agreed to a new deal with the New England Patriots after spending last season with the New York Jets.
