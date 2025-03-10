Former Ravens OT Signs With Patriots
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $28.5 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Moses, 34, spent two years with the Ravens from 2022-23, starting 31 games primarily at right tackle. The Richmond, Va. native unfortunately didn't earn any Pro Bowl recognition, but was a solid blocker on Lamar Jackson's right side.
Last offseason, the Ravens traded Moses to the New York Jets for a fourth and sixth-round pick. That trade was part of a complete overhaul up front, as the Ravens also allowed left guard John Simpson and right guard Kevin Zeitler to leave in free agency. Simpson joined Moses with the Jets, while Zeitler signed with the Detroit Lions.
Moses was decent in his second stint with the Jets - he previously played for them in 2021 - as he finished with a 63.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. PFF credited him with two sacks allowed and eight penalties against him on the season. While his play wasn't anything particularly special, it was better than some of his teammates up front.
Now, though, Moses heads to the AFC East rival Patriots to help protect young star quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots' offensive line was nothing short of awful last season, as they allowed 52 sacks, the fifth-most in the league. Keeping Maye upright is crucial to his develeopment, and now the Patriots have a capable veteran blocking for him.
Meanwhile, the Ravens already made a big splash by keeping longtime left tackle Ronnie Stanley on a three-year deal worth $60 million. Stanley was expected to be the best offensive tackle in free agency this offseason, and funny enough, the Patriots were a very common destination for him. While Stanley stays in Baltimore, New England instead swoops up his former teammate.
