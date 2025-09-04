Cowboys Prevented Ravens Micah Parsons Trade
The Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world when they decided to trade two-time first-team All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week. It turns out that wasn't the only team Parsons was interested in joining, either.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, there was a strong belief around the league that Parsons had at least two other Super Bowl contenders on his radar — one of which was the Baltimore Ravens.
"In our reporting, multiple team execs believed that Parsons was intrigued by several teams in the process, including the Ravens and Chiefs," Fowler wrote. "This was moot — the Cowboys were focused on getting the best deal they could."
The Cowboys ultimately dealt Parsons to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, but that could be tough news to hear for Ravens fans.
Parsons has been one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, recording 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed since being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He would have instantly upgraded Baltimore's defensive line, which has some questions marks heading into the season. Kyle Van Noy isn't getting any younger at 34, Odafe Oweh must prove his 10-sack campaign a year ago was not an outlier and second-round rookie Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac all still have much to prove at the next level.
The Ravens may have been able to pull off a potential trade for Parsons, but it would have been nearly impossible to make the money work. As part of the trade, Green Bay also gave Parsons a massive, four-year, $188 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
After making Kyle Hamilton the NFL's highest-paid safety and another extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson on the horizon, it would have made for difficult business to conduct for Baltimore.
So while Parsons may have been interested in the Ravens and the Ravens may have been interested in Parsons, it was always a far-fetched dream that the two sides would find a way to team up.
