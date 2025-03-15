Raven Country

Ravens Surprise By Re-Signing Offensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens have made a truly surprising re-signing.

Jon Alfano

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland (66) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland (66) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

The re-signing comes as quite the surprise for multiple reasons. Not only was Cleveland largerly restricted to the bench in 2024, logging just 49 offensive snaps, but he was arrested for driving under the influence last month. Considering the Ravens' other off-field matters right now, bringing him back was not a move many saw coming.

Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen Patrick Mekari, Ben Cleveland and Tyler Linderbaum
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) and guard Ben Cleveland (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A 2021 third-round pick from Georgia, Cleveland was widely assumed to be the favorite to win the Ravens' starting right guard job after training camp last season. However, Daniel Faalele, a natural tackle, ended up beating him out for the job, and he spent the season as a backup.

He played a season-high 18 snaps in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns as starting left guard Patrick Mekari, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, suffered an injury.

Cleveland also saw a good amount of action on special teams, totaling 117 snaps on the season. He had a standout moment in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, blocking a field goal just before halftime.

Cleveland could be in the running to replace Mekari at left guard, but Andrew Vorhees, who had the job to start the season, looks to be the frontrunner there. Still, he provides some decent depth and competition along the offensive line.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/News