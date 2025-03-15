Ravens Surprise By Re-Signing Offensive Lineman
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
The re-signing comes as quite the surprise for multiple reasons. Not only was Cleveland largerly restricted to the bench in 2024, logging just 49 offensive snaps, but he was arrested for driving under the influence last month. Considering the Ravens' other off-field matters right now, bringing him back was not a move many saw coming.
A 2021 third-round pick from Georgia, Cleveland was widely assumed to be the favorite to win the Ravens' starting right guard job after training camp last season. However, Daniel Faalele, a natural tackle, ended up beating him out for the job, and he spent the season as a backup.
He played a season-high 18 snaps in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns as starting left guard Patrick Mekari, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, suffered an injury.
Cleveland also saw a good amount of action on special teams, totaling 117 snaps on the season. He had a standout moment in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, blocking a field goal just before halftime.
Cleveland could be in the running to replace Mekari at left guard, but Andrew Vorhees, who had the job to start the season, looks to be the frontrunner there. Still, he provides some decent depth and competition along the offensive line.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!