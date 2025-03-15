Analyst Reveals Ravens Free Agency Grade
The Baltimore Ravens haven't made the most noise since the new league year began.
They re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a three-year, $60 million deal, which is a big feather in their cap. And their lone import was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose best days are behind him.
Because of this, the Ravens didn't earn an "A" grade in Jacob Camenker's free agency grades on USA Today. That said, they did receive a "B", in large part because they retained their star left tackle.
"The Ravens haven't been too active yet in free agency, but retaining one of their top offensive linemen, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, on a three-year, $60 million deal ahead of the legal tampering period was critical," Camenker writes. "That will allow the Ravens to return four of their five starting offensive linemen from 2024."
And while bringing back Stanley was a massive move for the Ravens, Camenker isn't as high as some were on the addition of DeAndre Hopkins.
"As far as external signings go, Baltimore has only added veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year, $6 million deal. That's a worthwhile gamble on the three-time All-Pro, but it doesn't qualify as a major move with the 32-year-old now past his prime."
The Ravens know too much about "worth-while gambles" on aging receivers - see Odell Beckham Jr, Dez Bryant, and DeSean Jackson. That in mind, a "B" grade for a largely quiet free agency is a net positive.
