DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Path to Ravens
Fans and pundits alike have wanted to see DeAndre Hopkins in a Baltimore Ravens uniform for years, and now their wish has finally come true.
Baltimore signed the five-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal this week, adding some much-needed depth and extra star power to their wide receiver room. The 32-year-old may not be in his prime anymore, but seeing him in purple and black is definitely better late than never.
So, how'd he finally make his way to Baltimore?
Well, Hopkins initially wanted to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, who he spent the second half of the 2024 season with and played in Super Bowl LIX for. After that option was off the table, though, Baltimore immediately became his top destination.
"Obviously, I was in Kansas City, so we really didn't do too much thinking [about going anywhere with the] possibility of me being back in Kansas City," Hopkins told reporters at his introductory press conference on Friday. "But once we found out that I wouldn't be back in Kansas City, we made a list, and the Ravens were the first team on my list."
It's not hard to gather why Hopkins wanted to come to Baltimore. He's talked about playing with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry for years. Even though he played with the latter for one year with the Tennessee Titans, the chance to play with both of them on a Super Bowl contender was too much to pass up.
"[Shoot], Coach [John] Harbaugh. Lamar, Derrick," Hopkins said. "Derrick and I talk throughout the year, and that's one of my best friends. He keeps it honest, so for me, it was a couple of different things. From the head coach down, I feel like everyone, they compete, they're dawgs, and I feel like this organization [and] this team matches who I am."
