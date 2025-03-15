Ravens Could Stop Draft Fall of Top Prospect
The Baltimore Ravens hold the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and chances are that they will take the best player available with that selection.
The term "best player available" is up for interpretation, but if Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. is still on the board by the time the Ravens pick, he should be considered for the selection.
Pearce, once considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, has fallen down draft boards in the last six months. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski explains why.
"Once the 2024 NFL draft closed for business, those looking ahead to the '25 class often had Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. as the potential No. 1 overall pick," Sobleski writes.
"Pearce didn't build on the success he had as a sophomore in the SEC. He started slowly, and his pressure rate didn't show a continuous upward trend. Instead, his sack production dropped, and the underclassman didn't perform at his best against Tennessee's top competition.
"As Sharp Football Analysis' Ryan McCrystal noted, Pearce's pressure rate decreased dramatically when facing better offensive lines. The Volunteers faced five ranked opponents. The edge-rusher managed two only sacks and was shut out in three of those contests.
"When testing for the combine, red flags were raised. He ran well and pieced together a strong on-field workout. Yet he didn't perform quite as well during the explosive drills, which is odd considering how quick he can be off the snap. Also, his arms measured under 33 inches. Both of these factors must be taken into consideration."
Pearce still has the physical tools of someone that can be a strong NFL player. If he lands with a team that has a strong developmental program like the Ravens, it could be the ideal spot for him.
