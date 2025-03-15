Former Ravens Pro Bowl FB Re-Signs With 49ers
After being part of the mass exodus of veteran talent from the San Francisco 49ers to get released or signed elsewhere prior to and after the start of the new league year, nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk is heading back to the Bay Area. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it will be on a two-year deal worth $8 million.
The 12-year veteran is coming off a 2024 season in which he was voted to his ninth-straight Pro Bowl and is only one year removed from being the first fullback voted to the All-Pro First-Team in 2023 since the Associated Press began recognizing the position again.
Juszcyk was originally a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Harvard. He was tasked with replacing three-time Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro Vonta Leach and played the first four years of his career in Charm City. He made his first career Pro Bowl in his final season with the franchise and has been the gold standard for the modern fullback for most of the past decade.
During his brief stint as an unrestricted free agent, the 33-year-old swiss-army knife visited with one team, and thankfully for Ravens fans, he didn't end up signing on the dotted line. On Thursday, he met with the Pittsburgh Steelers and would've had to face his former team at least twice a year had he agreed to and inked a deal with the Ravens' arch rival in the AFC North division.
With his new deal that keeps him with the 49ers, Juszczyk now ranks third among fullbacks in average annual salary behind only Minnesota Vikings two-time Pro Bowler CJ Ham ($4.325 million) and Miami Dolphins Pro Bowler Alec Ingold ($4.066 million) and just ahead of Ravens five-time Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard, who re-signed with the team earlier in the week on a one-year deal worth $2.872 million.
