Derrick Henry Breaks Ravens TD Record
Happy 31st birthday, Derrick Henry.
The Baltimore Ravens' superstar running back etched his name into the team's record books yet again on his special day. With his 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Saturday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Henry now broke the Ravens' single-season rushing touchdown record with his 15th of the season.
In the process, he essentially secured the AFC North title for Baltimore. Here's a look at the play:
Henry wasn't done yet, though. While the Ravens were essentially just trying to run out the clock on their next drive, Henry burst through the defense and took it all the way for a 43-yard touchdown.
With backups now in the game, Henry finishes his day with 20 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns, the vast majority of that production coming in the second half.
For an added bonus, Henry will finish his regular season with 1,921 rushing yards, the most ever by a player 30 or older. Tiki Barber previously held the record with 1,860 yards in his age-30 season in 2005.
The Ravens lead the Browns 35-10 late in the fourth quarter, with mere seconds separating them from their second-straight AFC North crown.
