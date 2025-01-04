NFL Hits Ravens DT With Hefty Fine
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will have some lighter pockets headed into Week 18's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Per reports from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Madubuike has been fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness against C.J. Stroud in the 31-2 win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. Madubuike finished the game with one total tackle, a sack and three quarterback hits.
Madubuike was not flagged on the play, which occured on the second snap of the third quarter. Madubuike dove toward Stroud, who was being tackled by multiple defenders after scrambling for a pick up of seven yards.
This season, Madubuike has started all 16 games for the Ravens while posting 39 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
Madubuike has been called for four roughing the passer penalties this season, and admitted that cutting down on the flags is a priority.
"We're just playing hard. I had a penalty. I should have let up," Madubuike said. "Just little things that we know we can fix and we will fix. ... Especially when you're going full steam, heavy dude, it's hard to let up. Football's football. There's going to be penalties ... but you want to do your best to not hurt your team."
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has added that the penalty issues have been frustrating for Baltimore.
"I think it's a challenge for us not to not have [penalties] in the first place,"star safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters Tuesday. "We played pretty well. [Defensive Coordinator] Zach [Orr] told us this week that on one drive, where they scored the first touchdown, they had 39 yards of offense and 41 yards of penalties. We're literally giving them points at that point, and I feel like we have a good enough team where nobody should really just drive down the field and score on us just at will.
