Ravens' Zay Flowers Suffers Scary Knee Injury
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers made history earlier this week, becoming the first wide receiver in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver. Unfortunately, it looks like that feel-good story might've been short-lived.
In the second quarter of Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Flowers went down after a 12-yard reception and grabbed his knee after the play. He walked off the field with a heavy limp and most recently headed to the locker room with team doctors. The Ravens say he is questionable to return to the game.
If the injury turns out to be serious, it's an absolutely crushing loss for the Ravens' offense. Flowers has blossomed in his second season, having 73 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns. He became the Ravens' first 1,000-yard receiver since Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had 1,008 in his final season with the team 2021.
The Ravens' also don't have a ton of depth at wide receiver. Rashod Bateman, who was briefly shaken up in this game but returned after missing just one play, has had a strong season with 40 receptions for 681 yards and eight touchdowns. After him, though, the next wide receiver in terms of yardage is Nelson Agholor, who has 14 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and has missed the past three games due to a concussion.
Baltimore leads Cleveland 14-0 midway through the second quarter, needing a victory to locko up the AFC North.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!