Steelers Win Boosts Ravens in Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens are rounding into form at the right time.
Baltimore kept its hopes of winning the AFC North alive and clinched a playoff berth with its 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. Lamar Jackson delivered the best performance of his career against Pittsburgh, completing 15 of 23 passes for 207 yards and he threw 3 touchdowns compared to just 1 interception.
Defensively, the Ravens got a pair of pivotal turnovers with a forced fumble by safety Ar'Darius Washington and a pick-six from cornerback Marlon Humphrey to all but put the win on ice in the fourth quarter.
If the Ravens can win one more game than the Steelers in the final two games of the season, they'll win the AFC North. Baltimore (10-5) will have a chance to put more pressure on its bitter rival on Wednesday when it faces the Houston Texans (9-6) at NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Ahead of the Christmas matchup, here's where the Ravens stand in NFL power rankings, which include ESPN naming Baltimore's top rookie and Sports Illustrated giving one holiday gift for every team.
ESPN: No. 6
Last week: No. 8
"[Offensive tackle Roger] Rosengarten is the starting right tackle for an offense that ranks first in total yards (423.7) and third in scoring (29.3). A second-round pick out of Washington, he has excelled opening lanes for running back Derrick Henry, ranking second among all tackles with an 83.8% run block win rate. "Nothing really phases him," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a very confident guy. At the same time, I don't think he thinks he's ever going to arrive. He's very tenacious, and it's paying off."
Yahoo Sports: No. 7
Last week: No. 8
"Josh Allen has the momentum for NFL MVP. What if, after Allen didn't do much vs. the Patriots, Lamar Jackson has a massive day on Christmas with everyone watching? Jackson looks like a long shot because the narrative is on Allen's side, but the race shouldn't be considered over yet."
NFL.com: No. 7
Last week: No. 7
"Beating the Steelers surely met the Ravens' emotional needs after they let the first matchup slip away in Pittsburgh. The win also helped them clinch a playoff spot, but capturing the AFC North will take a little more work. If Baltimore and Pittsburgh each win out, the Steelers take the division title because of their stronger record in common games. Can the Ravens win in Houston and at home against the Browns? Yes and yes. Could the Steelers suffer a home loss to the Chiefs on Christmas Day or to the Bengals in Week 18? Both are likely tough outings for Pittsburgh. So things are looking up for the Ravens, but even if they don't finish tops in the division, they're not likely to be anyone's first choice of opponent on Super Wild Card Weekend."
CBS Sports: No. 7
Last week: No. 8
"By beating the Steelers, they are back in the division race. The defense is making strides at the right time."
Sports Illustrated: No. 7
Last week: No. 8
"More continued success for Justin Tucker, who has not missed a kick since the bye week!"
