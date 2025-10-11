Derrick Henry Sends Encouraging Message to Ravens
It was a rough game for everyone involved who was wearing the white and purple uniforms in Week 5 for the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans.
No one was as frustrated with his play as Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who couldn't get anything much going in the contest. There are some questions about the lack of carries for one of the NFL's best running backs, as he only had 15 carries, but there were much bigger problems for him.
The Houston defense was stifling and not letting any big runs break out on them. Henry's longest run of the game was seven yards. No Ravens runner had over a 10-yard run in the game.
Henry finished the game with just 33 yards, but did score the only touchdown of the game for Baltimore as they fell 44-10. The troublesome stat of the game, though, was that he averaged just a measly 2.2 yards per game. Fans would be heart pressed to find a performance like that in Henry's career.
The veteran running back was not happy after the game, even though he wouldn't point the finger at one player. His message then was clear: "We just need to play better."
The team received his message as they entered a critical Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The focus was to ensure they could break this rut and secure their second win of the regular season.
Henry's Message
Henry had a whole new message to his team in a time when they need a leader. It was clear that the running back wants his teammates to stay focused.
“We still got a lot ahead of us. Don’t let the circumstances dictate our future. Just stay focused. We can turn this thing around.”
It hasn't been all bad for Henry as he started the season with 169 yards and two touchdowns in their one-point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 to set the tone. Since then, he has rushed for just 148 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens' identity is running the football, and without Lamar Jackson to help take the load off of Henry, it just hasn't been the same. Even injuries on the offensive line to key players like Ronnie Stanley were causing the running game to stall repeatedly.
Jackson doesn't appear to be coming back for Week 6, but Stanley could be available after returning to practice. That might be a key development that Henry is keeping his eyes on.
It feels as though Henry is due for a massive game, and one last one before the bye week could make the difference.
