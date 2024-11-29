Eagles Suffer Massive Blow Before Ravens Game
The Philadelphia Eagles defense is down one less weapon against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Eagles officially ruled out cornerback Darius Slay vs. Baltimore due to an concussion. He originally suffered the injury in Philadelphia's 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.
In his fifth season with the Eagles, Slay has played in 10 games while posting 32 total tackles (26 solo), one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. During his first four years with Philadelphia, Slay had nine interceptions and two touchdowns but will be 34 years old on Jan. 1. He underwent midseason knee surgery last year and was carted off in Philadelphia's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The news of his status vs. Baltimore comes after the Eagles lost veteran defensive end Brandon Graham for the season with a torn tricep against the Rams. He announced during the offseason that this year would be his last in the NFL.
"Can't say enough good things about BG," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, per the team website. "I think you guys have asked me this a couple of times, just everybody in every workplace needs a Brandon Graham. His energy is contagious. If you're having a bad day, and you get around him, he can turn your day positive. Obviously, the player speaks for itself and the play on the field. He's having a great year, just can't say enough about him as a leader, as a captain, as a teammate," Sirianni said.
Without Graham and Slay, the Eagles will be without two key veterans in a game between two Super Bowl contenders. This could prove to be an advantage for a Ravens offense that's averaging the most yards per game (426.7) this season.
The Eagles and Ravens will kick off from Baltimore at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
