Ravens' WR Aiming To Get Lamar Jackson His First Super Bowl
There's no disputing the level of talent Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is.
Few players strike fear into opposing defenses like Jackson with his ability to change the game on the turn of a dime with his arms or legs. There's one lone knock on Jackson, and it's his play in the playoffs. For Ravens receiver Zay Flowers, he feels that if or when Jackson can lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl, that would remove all doubt on his legacy and where he stands among the best quarterbacks in the past and present.
"We ain't got the ring yet to prove it but we're going to go get him one and then everybody will start believing us," Flowers told Kevin Clark on This Is Football.
Jackson is firmly in the picture to win his third MVP with his play through the first 12 games of the season. The two-time MVP has thrown for an NFL-leading 3,053 yards and 27 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He's also ran for 599 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson's 27 passing touchdowns has already surpassed his total from last season when he won the second MVP of his career.
The playoffs have been a different story thus far, though. Jackson is 2-4 and has thrown six touchdowns and six interceptions in his six postseason games. He's only thrown more than one touchdown in a game two times and has been held under 200 passing yards in all but two games.
Flowers has been instrumental in Jackson's growth as a passer in his second year as a pro. The second-year receiver has caught 57 passes for 789 yards and four touchdowns and is on pace to blow past his stats from his rookie season in 2023.
Even with being Jackson's teammate for two seasons, Flowers said he's constantly found himself in awe of the Ravens' quarterback and the kind of plays he makes shows where he stands among today's quarterbacks.
"He's going to make the best plays in the NFL," Flowers said. "That's just who he is. I don't think he has a ceiling. Every week he does something and you say 'Damn, I didn't know he could do that.' He gets better and better each week. He shows you something that lets you know he's the best in the league."
Jackson and Baltimore (8-4) will face one of their tougher tests to date on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) at M&T Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.
