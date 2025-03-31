Five NFL Draft Prospect Ravens Can Target to Replace Retired DT
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive hole to fill in the middle of their interior defensive line following the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce this offseason. While he missed six games due to injury, the nine-year veteran's presence as a space-eating run-stuffer was key to helping the defense rank first against the run last season. He still occasionally contributed as an interior pass rusher, although it wasn't his bread and butter.
Thankfully, the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with interior defensive linemen who occupy and gobble up multiple blockers so that their linebackers can fill holes, shoot gaps and make plays while also flashing some pass rush potential of their own.
Here are five interior potential replacements for Pierce the Ravens could realistically target at No. 27 overall in the first round or later:
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
The other half of the Wolverines dominant interior defensive linemen tandem would not only be an ideal replacement but perhaps even an immediate upgrade over Pierce. His presence a space-eating road block in the running game allows others around him at both the second level and in the trenches to shine and make plays.
Grant is capable of being disruptive on his own as well with how he can split double teams and beat single blocks. Despite playing in three fewer games than the year before when Michigan made it to the national championship, he posted career-high in total tackles (32), tackles for loss (seven) to go along with five batted passes, three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
The range in which he could get drafted is wide as some projections have him going inside the top 20 and as high as the top 15 while others have him lasting until late first where the Ravens and a number of other teams would love to pounce. He is widely regarded as the best nose tackle in this draft but can also line up at other spots along the interior so he could be a replacement for Pierce and then some.
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
The former Big Ten standout was one of the anchors of the national championship-winning Buckeyes defense last year and is regarded as one of the best run-stuffing defensive linemen in this year's class, even over Grant in the eyes of some evaluators. Williams has also had solid pass-rush production for a player whose bread and butter is eating up blocks and stopping opposing teams from gaining traction in the ground game. He has 11.5 career sacks with the bulk coming in his freshman season where he recorded a career-high five and he never recorded more than three in the following three years including just 2.5 as a senior but then again, rushing the quarterback was almost always his secondary responsibility in college.
Williams' lower body and hands are incredibly strong and he plays with great leverage which allows him to get underneath the pads of opposing offensive linemen. He has good girth at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds and while he opted not to test at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, he moved impressively well for someone his size, showing fluidity and explosiveness in his movements through the bags and when he had to turn a corner.
There was a scary moment at Ohio State's Pro Day where Williams decided to test and went down to the ground while running a 40-yard dash. While he had to get helped up and off to the side by trainers, he was later seen walking around fine without any impediment. If the Ravens go with a different position in the first round, they should have a chance to land Williams in the second at No. 59 overall and he'd be an excellent Pierce replacement as an early-down run defender.
CJ West, Indiana
In his lone season competing in the Big Ten conference after spending the first four years of his career playing in the MAC with Kent State, he helped the Hoosiers field one of the best run defenses in the country. His ability to take on double teams and free up others around him to roam free and make plays. He earned All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention recognition after recording 42 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a batted pass and a forced fumble.
West did a lot of the dirty work for Indiana when it came to setting up his teammates for success but is also capable of defeating single blocks by himself. He tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running the fourth-fastest time among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.95) and 10-yard split (1.73), the fifth-best vertical leap (33-inches) and looked good moving through the on-field drills as well.
There is a strong chance the Ravens could have a shot at landing West early on Day 3 with one of their two fourth-round picks at No. 129 or 136. He could also be an option for them in the late third round at No. 91 if the value is there and their other top-rated interior defensive linemen start flying off the board.
Alfred Collins, Texas
After beginning his college career as a five-star recruit at defensive end, the former Longhorn put on some weight and moved inside but still had to bide his time for a more prominent role of defense behind Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat who were top-40 picks in last year's draft. As a senior this past season, he finally got to play more regularly and had his best season in which he recorded career-highs in total tackles (55), tackles for loss (six) and batted passes (seven) to go along with a sack and a forced fumble.
Collins has the ideal build for prototypical NFL defensive linemen when it comes to height, weight and length at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds with 34-inch arms. He uses all of these tools to be a great run defender and can line up anywhere from a zero-technique head up over the center at nose tackle to a five-technique defensive end. He could not only fill the rotational role of both Pierce and veteran defensive end Brent Urban whether he is brought back for one last hurrah or not.
The Ravens place a high value on positional versatility and physicality. Collins has both in spades with the way he can line up anywhere along the defensive interior, stack and shed blocks and has untapped potential as a pass rusher with just seven sacks in college. At the bottom of the second round, he would be a great value and address multiple needs.
Jordan Phillips, Maryland
The Ravens might not have to look any further than their backyard to find Pierce's replacement as the former Terrapin is not nearly as heavy at 312 pounds compared to the 355-pound recent retiree. However, his also compact and plays with a lot of power at the point of attack which helps him make a lot of plays in run defense and generate pressure as a pocket pusher, all of which he put on display during a dominant week of practice at the East-West Shrine bowl. His 29 reps of 225 pounds at the Combine were also the most of all defensive linemen.
While occupying multiple blockers and stuffing the run is what he is best at, Phillips is an underrated interior pass rusher who is explosive off the ball and his hand usage is both powerful and violent. His most glaring stat is the one he didn't record any of during his entire time in college with two Power 5 programs, sacks. Although he was able to generate some impressive pressures, the lack of tangible pass-rush production will likely cause him to fall to Day 3 where the Ravens can capitalize.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!