Bills Cut Former Ravens QB
The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with a former quarterback after a 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional.
Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Bills have cut former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown less than a week after signing him to the practice squad. He played in two games (one start) with the Ravens during the 2022 season.
The timing of the move makes it apparent that the Bills were likely using Brown to learn more about the Ravens offense while also having him play the role of Lamar Jackson in practice. Regardless of how the Bills utilized Brown, he no longer has much value to them ahead of the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
After going undrafted out of Oregon in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens signed Brown to a deal before waiving him and bringing him back to the practice squad before the start of that season. The Ravens signed Brown to the active roster and he made his NFL debut as an undrafted rookie in Week 14's 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing 3 of 5 passing for 16 yards.
With both Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured, Brown made his first-career start against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 a few weeks later. Baltimore lost the regular-season finale 27-16, as Brown went 19 of 44 passing for 286 yards and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.
The Ravens chose to bring Brown back to the practice squad for the 2023 season but the Las Vegas Raiders swooped in and signed him to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2024. They then waived him prior to the 2024 season, allowing Brown to make stops with Buffalo, the Arizona Cardinals and then the Bills again with the most recent move.
