Former Ravens WR Calls Out Cam Newton
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is defending the Carolina Panthers from any kind of negativity.
During a recent interview with Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, Panthers legend and Smith Sr.'s former quarterback Cam Newton said he "went into a locker room of losers" when he was selected No. 1 overall by Carolina in 2011. Never afraid to show his emotions or voice his opinion, Smith Sr. hopped on X to call out Newton directly for his comments.
"I've watched & listened from a far as U @CameronNewton talk about @Panthers!" Smith Sr. wrote. "None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about @panthers lately I'm very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I'm
done !!!"
Newton said it was a "culture shock" when he arrived to Carolina. The Panthers had the No. 1 overall pick for a reason, as they were coming off a 2-14 season.
"My issue is, when I was the first pick, I went into a locker room of losers," Newton said. "Guys didn't know how to win. Guys didn't know how to prepare. It was a culture shock for me. The games don't mean a lot to a lot of people in the league like you would expect. It's just money. Not everybody has capabilities to be impact players."
Newton would win NFL MVP and take the Panthers to Super Bowl L four years after arriving to Carolina, though Smith Sr. had already landed with Baltimore by then.
Smith Sr. caught Newton's first-ever NFL touchdown pass, a 77-yard score in Week 1 of the 2011 season. Newton would go on to win Rookie of the Year while Smith Sr. ended the season with what would be the final Pro Bowl appearance of his career. The two played together for three seasons.
After a 13-year career with Carolina, Smith Sr. signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Ravens in 2014, arriving as a five-time Pro Bowler. He played out that contract before retiring at the end of the 2016 season. During his time with Baltimore, Smith Sr. started all 37 games he appeared in while posting 195 catches for 2,534 yards and 14 touchdowns.
