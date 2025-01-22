Former QB Blames Lamar Jackson For Ravens' Playoff Loss
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been met with some crushing criticism after his game-sealing drop on a two-point conversion in 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional. However, one former NFL quarterback is instead putting the blame on Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
Former quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms said during an appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" that Jackson should be receiving more blame for delivering what Simms thinks was a tough ball for Andrews to catch.
"It's too late," Simms said of the throw. "Lamar Jackson is making $55 million a year, that ball needs to be on time, and it was not accurate. Mark Andrews needs to catch it, don't get me wrong, but, Lamar Jackson is making $55 million a year. He double-clutched it and threw it like a dart, and now there's Mark Andrews where it's cold, he's worried about getting in the end zone. ... He made it as hard as it could possibly be for a wide open [two-point conversion]."
Whether or not Jackson should be blamed for the failed conversion can be debated, but the fact is he got the ball to a place where Andrews simply needed to reel it into his body. Out of the mistakes Jackson made against Buffalo, the two-point attempt was not one of them.
As the face of the franchise, Jackson made sure to place blame on himself after the game, particularly for the lost fumble he had in the first half that led to points for Buffalo.
"Like I said all season, every time we in situations like this, turnovers play a factor, penalties play a factor today," Jackson said. "Well tonight, the turnovers, can't have that s***. That's why we lost the game. Because as you can see, we moving the ball wonderfully, it's hold on to the f****** ball. Sorry for my language. This s*** annoying. Tired of this s***."
Jackson finished the loss 18 of 25 passing for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception along with six carries for 39 yards and the lost fumble.
