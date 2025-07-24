Ravens Star Shares Plans to Improve
Coming off a breakout 2023 campaign in which he led not only his team in sacks but all interior defensive linemen in the entire NFL with a career-high 13 and earned both Pro Bowl and All Pro honors, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike knew opposing teams were going to game plan for him more in 2024.
That is exactly what happened as he was double and sometimes even triple-teamed far more often last season than he was the year before, which he views as a sign of respect from his opponents. As a result, his sack total from the year prior was cut in half, with 6.5 in 2024, and the same nearly happened for his quarterback hit total as well, dropping from 34 in 2023 to 17. Although some casual fans and uneducated observers of the sport didn't believe lived up to the big contract the Ravens inked him to, Nnamdi still viewed last season as a success.
"Obviously, production is for everybody but just being really a tenacious force. That's how I see myself as a player," Madubuike said. "When you're a good player, people are going to scheme against you and try to stop you. It's going to free up other guys, but you still want to play, you still want to ball, you still want to eat. So, you just have to find ways to beat the slides and watch even more film and just study specific opponents"
While he admitted that receiving all the extra attention he got last year was "frustrating at times", Madubuike was glad that he was able to set up his teammates for success. The two players who benefited the most were outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. They combined for 22.5 sacks as both players reached the double-digit threshold for the first time in their respective careers.
Instead of accepting that this new reality has to result in perpetual lesser levels of production, Madubuike went to work in the offseason and focused on how he could better split double teams and get stronger during his training.
"[I] even [wanted to] add a little bit more weight, because I know they're going to be sliding," Madubuike said. "It's a good thing, and I appreciate it, but I definitely want to keep being productive and being the player that I know I can be."
Last year, he played at a little lighter weight than he's used to, between 285-290 pounds, but he wanted to add more muscle with his target weight being between 290-300 because he believes "those little things even add a difference."
During his first three years in the league, the unquestioned leader of the Ravens' defensive line was six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. Over the next two seasons, it was a combination of veterans Michael Pierce, who retired this offseason, and Brent Urban, who remains a free agent. Madubuike shared that he began emerging as a more vocal presence in his fifth season.
"I saw myself as a leader last year as well," Madubuike said. "I was breaking the team down before games and getting everybody ready to go. Mike [Pierce] and 'Urb' [Brent Urban] were great vets for us and were leaders.
Since he already began stepping up as a leader in his fifth year, Madubuike plans to grow even more in that leadership role. Even though the Ravens brought in 13th-year veteran nose tackle John Jenkins this offseason, he wants to pass on the knowledge that was bestowed on him as a fledgling trying to make it in the league.
"I'm passing it down as well, because those are things that implemented me to be the best that I can be," Madubuike said. "That's what training camp is about."
Last month during mandatory minicamp, his fellow multi-time Pro Bowler, veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey, expressed his desire to reestablish the Ravens' dominant defensive identity. They are just a year removed from having the top unit in the league, and after a rough start to last season, Madubuike believes they began to rediscover it in the second half and especially down the stretch.
"I think in the middle of last year, we found a little spark that we needed," Madubuike said. "We didn't come up to the best start, but we started picking up as the season went on. Just being ourselves and playing Raven football."
