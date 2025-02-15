Rams WR Makes Bold Recruiting Pitch to Ravens Star
As the face of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton has a long and bright future ahead of him in Charm City. Apparently, that won't stop opposing players from making recruiting pitches for him, though.
Hamilton recently appeared alongside Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on "The Mina Kimes Show," where the Pro Bowl wideout heaped praise upon him. Not only that, but he essentially gave Hamilton an open invitation to join him in the City of Angels.
“Hey, if you’re ready to come to L.A. where it’s sunny all the time, we’ll be waiting for you,” Nacua said.
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is already one of, if not the best safety in the league just three years into his career. With back-to-back All-Pro selections - first-team in 2023 and second-team in 2024 - and unmatched versatilty, he's player that any team would love to have.
“I’m not a defensive coach or telling anybody who they should pick, but I’m like, ‘Kyle Hamilton’s got to be the perfect build for any DB,’” Nacua said. “We’re talking about playing dimebacker, we’re talking about playing safety in the post. I know you were in the box when we played you guys, just moving all over the place with size to fit in the box and then the speed and athleticism to play on the back end. Not everybody has that.
“I know as a receiver, the matchups you’re most excited for are guys like Pat Surtain, guys like you, Kyle, guys like Jalen Ramsey.”
Fortunately for the Ravens, Hamilton won't be going anywhere any time soon. The Ravens will definitely pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, keeping him in Baltimore through at least the 2026 season. The even more likely scenario is that they decide to extend him, almost certainly making him the highest-paid safety in the league and keeping him in Baltimore thorughout most of his prime.
So while this is fun banter between two star players, don't expect them to team up in the near future.
