Former Ravens Pass Rusher Plans to Sign Soon
Former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is talking with teams and plans to sign with one before the start of the 2025 NFL season, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Clowney, 32, spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, where he recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defensed in 14 games. Now he's weighing his options heading into the 12th season of his NFL career.
It was a bit of a down year from Clowney's 9.5-sack campaign in 2023 with the Ravens, but he made it clear that he wasn't ready to hang up his cleats quite yet last month.
"I'm still planning to play this season," Clowney said per NFL insider Josina Anderson. "I've been keeping in touch with four to five teams."
It's unclear which teams Clowney has been in contact with, but it is fair to assume he's hoping to join a contender nearing the end of his professional career. Baltimore would certainly fit the bill and has already been predicted to eventually land him.
"Clowney is one of the most prolific players left on the market. The three-time Pro Bowler has never developed into an elite sack artist, but he's been a strong all-around defender who put up solid numbers again in 2024," Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote. "Baltimore, meanwhile, is chasing a Super Bowl and could use edge depth behind Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh. If the Ravens' pass rush is lagging early in the year, Clowney should get a call."
Signing Clowney would make sense for the Ravens. Van Noy isn't getting any younger at 34, Oweh must prove his 10-sack campaign a year ago was not an outlier and second-round rookie Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac all still have much to prove at the next level.
Clowney might seem like overkill for a team with several other options already on the roster, but he would provide some extra insurance for Baltimore if it were to suffer any more injuries at the position or if any of its younger players were to underperform.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has recorded 409 tackles, 58 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 32 passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown in his 11-year NFL career.
