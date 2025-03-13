Former Ravens QB Meets With Giants
Six years after leaving the Baltimore Ravens, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco continues to find jobs for himself in the NFL, and his next one could be on the horizon.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the New York Giants hosted the 40-year-old quarterback for a visit on Thursday. The Giants have only one quarterback currently under contract in Tommy DeVito, and even with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, adding some veteran help is a must for them.
Flacco, the No. 18 overall pick in 2008, spent the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore and enjoyed plenty of success. In 163 starts, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 38,245 yards, 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions. He also had one of the greatest playoff runs ever in 2012, tossing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII.
In 2018, Flacco suffered a hip injury in the middle of the season, allowing then-rookie Lamar Jackson to take his place. Once Jackson started playing well, the writing was on the wall for Flacco, and the Ravens traded him to the Denver Broncos the following offseason.
Since then, Flacco has bounced around the league with several different teams. He played for the Broncos, New York Jets on two separate occasions and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it wasn't until he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 that he really caught on again. The veteran miraculously turned back the clock, throwing 13 touchdowns in five games to help the Browns make the playoffs and win Comeback Player of the Year.
This season with the Colts was not nearly as special, though. He was part of a revolving door at quarterback alongside Anthony Richardson, and went just 2-4 as a starter. Still, there seems to be a market for his services at 40 years old.
The Giants are also set to host veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
