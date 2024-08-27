Former Ravens OLB Visiting Cowboys
Former Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Tyus Bowser is visiting the Dallas Cowboys in hopes of landing a contract, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Bowser, 29, spent the past seven seasons in Baltimore. In 89 appearances with 23 starts, the 2017 second-round pick racked up 152 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. His best season came in 2021, when he started all 17 games and set career-highs with 59 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Unfortunately, the end of Bowser's time in Baltimore was marred by injuries. He suffered a torn Achilles late in 2021, began the 2022 season on the PUP list and only played nine games, then missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury. This also came shortly after he signed a four-year, $22 million extension in 2021.
The Ravens released Bowser on March 13, just after the start of the new league year.
Now, Bowser looks to continue his career in his home state of Texas, and he's not the only former Raven visiting America's Team. On Monday night, news broke that the Cowboys were also bringing in former Ravens running back Dalvin Cook for a visit. Cook, also 29, played just one game for the Ravens last season, the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans.
If one or both players sign with the Cowboys, then they'll meet the Ravens very soon as the two teams play in Dallas on Sept. 22.
