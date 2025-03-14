Former Ravens LB Switches Sides in AFC North Rivalry
It used to be rare for Baltimore Ravens to join the Pittsburgh Steelers and vice versa, but it's been surprisingly common as of late.
With linebacker Malik Harrison signing a one-year deal with the Steelers this week, five former Ravens have traded in their purple for black and gold since the start of 2024. Alongside Harrison are linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliott, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and cornerback Anthony Averett, though the latter has since been cut.
Much like those other players, Harrison is more than willing to put his past allegiances aside in this new chapter of his career. If anything, he feels his time in Baltimore helped him land in Pittsburgh.
“I’m pretty sure that’s one of the main reasons why I’m here,” Harrison told reporters at Thursday's introductory press conference. “The five years I was (in Baltimore), I had a great time, but you know, I’m turning a new chapter and I’m with the Steelers.”
A 2020 third-round pick out of Ohio State, Harrison was never a star in Baltimore, but still an important player nonetheless. The 27-year-old had 174 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 76 games with the Ravens, 34 of which he started. He was also a key special teams player, logging at least 75 percent of possible special teams snaps in each of the past four seasons.
Perhaps Harrison's best trait is his ability to play both inside and outside linebacker, which he expects to continue in Mike Tomlin's defense.
“I can play both. I showed that in Baltimore,” Harrison said. “So either way, I’m fine with playing anything. Whatever makes the team better.”
The Ravens-turned-Steelers, Queen especially, have embraced being on the other side of the rivalry, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Harrison take that same approach.
