Former Ravens TE Shannon Sharpe Settles Lawsuit
Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe has settled the rape and sexual battery case that was filed against him in April. The woman, who is only known as Jane Doe, made very disturbing allegations against the Pro Football Hall of Fame member.
Doe's attorney Tony Buzbee made the announcement on Instagram placing the world on notice that every issue was settled. The case will be dismissed with prejudice, which means the case can never be filed again.
“After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution,” Buzbee wrote. “All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”
Buzbee also discussed the history of the case. He made mention that the negotiations were respectful and resulted in a fair settlement.
“On April 20, 2025, The Buzbee Law Firm filed a complaint in Nevada making several allegations against Shannon Sharpe on behalf of our client. Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship," Buzbee said. "After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”
The financial terms of the settlement have not been announced. They will probably remain confidential. Doe was initially asking for $50 million in damages.
Sharpe has staunchly denied the allegations. He never filed a written response to the complaint.
Doe maintained the position Sharpe sexually assaulted and abused her as part of their relationship which lasted several years.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!