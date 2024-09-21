Former Ravens RB Announces Retirement
A former Baltimore Ravens running back has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. That former running back is none other than Ty Montgomery.
Montgomery played in one season with the Ravens. That season came back in 2018, when he played six games with the franchise.
He announced his retirement from the NFL in a recent blog post.
Throughout his career, Montgomery ended up playing in 92 career games. He racked up 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns on 263 carries. In addition to his rushing totals, he caught 147 passes for 1,159 yards and four more touchdowns.
With Baltimore, specifically, he carried the football 15 times for 83 yards and caught 10 passes for 65 yards. He didn't have much of a role during that season.
His best career season came back in 2016, where he rushed 77 times for 457 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 44 passes for 348 yards.
To close out his retirement announcement, Montgomery shared a message of thankfulness.
"To the fans who have ever supported me or been a fan of my career, I’m so thankful. I hope you’ll continue to follow me on socials as I navigate life away from football and strive to Live Love. So many emotions are tied up to this decision, but just like every chapter of my life, I’m trusting God with it for what He’s done through it and where we’re going next. Live Love and Keep Building."
Looking back at his career, Montgomery was always a piece that received a ton of hype as a potential key player. He was never quite able to live up to the hype, but he was a solid depth piece who could play well when called upon.
Now, he's heading off into retirement. It will be interesting to see what the next stage of Montgomery's life has in store for him.
