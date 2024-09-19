Cowboys Stars Trending Up Ahead of Ravens Game
The Dallas Cowboys are looking a bit healthier ahead of Sunday's Week 3 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
The team released its updated injury report Thursday afternoon, which revealed that star receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) both practiced in a limited capacity after being listed as DNP on Wednesday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the injuries to both players are "not of high concern."
Cowboys standout tight end Jake Ferguson also practiced in a limited capactiy for the second straight day after missing last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He would present another threat in the passing game for the Ravens to worry about if he suits up on Sunday.
Here's Dallas' full Thursday injury report:
As for the Ravens, they began the week dealing with a slew of injuries of their own, but received positive news on Thursday's practice report.
Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was a full participant after injuring his eye in Week 1's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive tackle Ronnie Staley was also listed as "full" after sitting out Wednesday with an ankle injury.
Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, who missed Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Radiers after being involved in a car accident, was a limited participant on Thursday with a neck injury. His status on Friday will go a long way in determining if he'll be ready to suit up against the Cowboys.
"Nate was in a car accident a couple days ago," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Sept 13. "They're kind of working through it. Looks like he's not gonna be able to make it to the game, so he'll be out for this game with that. He's fine, he's healthy, but he's just not going to be able to play."
The Ravens and Cowboys will kick off from Arlington on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!