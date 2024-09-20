Ravens Rookie Gets Major Praise From Super Bowl Champion
The Baltimore Ravens entered this season with the offensive line as one of their bigger question marks and through two games, little has been done to answer those doubts.
Baltimore has allowed 20 pressures and three sacks across their 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener and 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Among the players who feasted on the offensive line was Raiders outside linebacker Maxx Crosby,. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler had two sacks, two quarterback hits, three pressures and four tackles for loss.
It wasn't all bad for the Ravens with blocking Maxx Crosby, though. When rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten came into the game for Patrick Mekari, he held his own against the Ravens' top pass rusher. Rosengaten's performance caught the eye of former NFL defensive end and two-time Super Bowl winner Chris Long when he looked back at the game.
"Max Crosby lit that game on fire like it was absolute arson," Long said. "The first quarter, they couldn't even get situated right. Like he's wrecking all types of plays, but he's definitely wrecking the pass game. And this guy, Rosengarten, he comes in the game, and I'm like, holy s***, is he blocking Max Crosby a little bit...This kid's setting out, and he's dancing with Max Crosby, and he's doing the mirror drill a little bit now."
Long, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, played 11 years in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams (2008-2015), New England Patriots (2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2018).
Mekari played 47 of the Ravens' offensive snaps against the Raiders, while Rosengarten played just 18.
"I'm watching Mekari and he's doing a fine job in the run game and that sort of thing, but he's surviving out on the edge of pass pro," Long said. "They put this kid, Rosengarten, back in [and] when he's in, nothing catastrophic happens."
Rosengarten holding his own against one of the league's premier pass rushers is a more than promising sign. The progress he's made after struggling in Week 1 is also cause for optimism.
The Ravens' right tackles won't have much time to dwell with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence set to rush the passer against them when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. If Rosengarten can turn in another solid performance against a player of Parsons' caliber, it may be time for Baltimore to increase his playing time or even insert him into the starting lineup to bolster the offensive line.
The Ravens (0-2) and Cowboys (1-1) face off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!