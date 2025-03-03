Former Ravens QB Could Replace Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his departure from the New York Jets this offseason, leaving a gaping hole at the quarterback position for new head coach Aaron Glenn's team.
Could a former Baltimore Ravens quarterback be a candidate to replace him?
According to draft analyst Tony Pauline, former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor could potentially be the Jets' opening-day starter barring a splash addition for New York in free agency or the draft. The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the table but is known as a reliable career journeyman instead of a championship-caliber quarterback.
Glenn was asked at the NFL Combine last week if Taylor would be the team's Week 1 starter but didn't commit to anything just yet.
"We can’t say that," Glenn said. "We haven’t had free agency [and] we haven’t had the draft. Listen Tyrod is a good player, we know that. I think he has won almost 50 percent of his games."
Jets new general manager Darren Mougey offered some major praise toward Taylor's way, though it's still unclear what the team plans to do.
“Another player I’m excited he’s on the roster,” Mougey said, per The Athletic. “Coming into this team I had been around a lot of players and coaches that had been around Tyrod and had heard a lot of good things about him prior to me getting here. I’ve had the opportunity to talk to Tyrod a few times. I’m really excited that he’s on the team.”
Taylor was originally selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He spent four seasons in Baltimore, even winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2012 in his second year in the NFL. Taylor played sparingly during his time with the Ravens, appearing in just 14 games across four years while going 19 of 35 passing for 199 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 27 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown.
