Former Coach Tried to Poach Ravens DE
Earlier this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens re-signed a core depth piece of their defensive line in Brent Urban, but not without some competition.
After Saturday's practice, nose tackle Michael Pierce revealed that multiple former Ravens assistants attempted to lure Urban to their new teams this offseason. Pierce specifically named former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and former assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, now defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.
"He texted me before he had [to] make his decision," Pierce told reporters. "Coach 'Weave' [Anthony Weaver] named us the 'fun bunch'. That's a brother to me, [and he's] one of my best friends in the league. [I'm] super, super excited, and I'm glad he did shoot me a text and let me know [that] 'Weave' and Coach Mike [Macdonald] were trying to poach him. [I'm] glad to have him back, for sure."
Urban, 33, began his career with the Ravens back in 2015, then made his return to Baltimore in 2022. In 10 NFL seasons, the Mississauga, Ontario native has accoutned for 150 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He's coming off his best season yet as recorded a career-high three sacks.
Baltimore experienced some losses across the defense, but the defensive line remains the same for the most part. As the championship chase continues, Pierce believes that continuity up front will provide a tremendous boost.
"Anytime you can have continuity, more so, bringing back guys who actually impact winning," Pierce said. "We brought back 'Beeks' [Justin Madubuike] – one of the best D-tackles in the league [and] obviously [an NFL] Top 100 kind of guy. [As far as] myself I played well, obviously Broddy [DE / DT Broderick Washington] will be here again, and Travis [Jones] here again; they've taken tremendous steps. [The Ravens] bringing back 'Urb' [Brent Urban who is a] solid five[-technique]. They don't have a lot of those around the league, so [I'm] glad to have him back."
