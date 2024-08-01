Former Teammate Explains Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Amazing Juke
In his journey to becoming the NFL's most electrifying rushing quarterback, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has mastered the art of making defenders look absolutely silly.
Jackson has put defenders on the ground on several occasions, whether it be due to his juke, spin move or anything else. His elusiveness has made him a fan favorite, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
However, anyone who's been watching Jackson throughout his football journey knows that this is nothing new. He's been breaking defenders' ankles for a very long time now, and at one point, that figure of speech became a little too literal.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard, Jackson's teammate at Louisville, revealed on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast that the quarterback once juked a defender so badly that it caused a torn ACL.
"I think it was the first camp practice we had, and [head coach] Bobby Petrino had him live," Greenard said. "We're all looking like, 'You sure?' And I'm pretty sure [Jackson] was looking back like, 'Are y'all sure?' I remember he took a read zone about 70 yards first play. And then next time he took another read zone and stopped on a dime, and everybody knows the story that went to Louisville. Man, he ended up tearing a guy's ACL based off of him cutting so hard and dude's trying to stop on a dime too, and it was all she wrote."
Obviously, Ravens fans don't want Jackson going quite that hard in practice, but they will want to see him pulling off similar moves in actual games. Maybe not to the point where an opposing player tears their ACL, but reeling off a long touchdown run is always a welcome sight.
