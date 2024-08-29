Four Bold Predictions for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big-time expectations. After making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game last season before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens want to finish the job this year.
Lamar Jackson put together yet another amazing season in 2023. Due to his production, he ended up winning the NFL MVP award.
He ended up completing a career-high 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Jackson also carved up defenses on the ground to the tune of 821 yards and five touchdowns.
Looking ahead to this season, Jackson is looking to produce an even bigger year.
Here are a few bold predictions for the Ravens' star quarterback in 2024.
He Tops 4,000 Passing Yards for the First Time
To this point in his career, Jackson's season-high in passing yards has been the 3,678 yards that he produced last year.
In 2024, Jackson will surpass 4,000 passing yards. He'll take the Baltimore aerial attack to the next level. Those numbers will make the Ravens' offense even more lethal than it has been in years past.
Over 1,000 Yards and 10 Touchdowns on the Ground
Of course, throughout his first six NFL seasons, Jackson has become very well known for his ability to make plays with his legs. That will be the case once again this year.
Jackson will end up recording over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Between his arm and his legs, the 27-year-old will put himself in a position to potentially win another MVP award.
The Ravens Make It to the Super Bowl Behind Jackson's Monster Season
Next up, the team will end the season at least making it to the Super Bowl. This isn't a prediction about what will happen in the big game.
Baltimore will be able to get past the Chiefs this time around. Jackson wants a championship badly and he'll give his team a chance to win it all.
A Second Straight MVP
Finally, Jackson will win his second straight MVP and the third of his career. As could be seen last season, he is improving dramatically as a passer and that will be the case again in 2024. His production on the ground will always remain elite.
Jackson will take his game to yet another level this season. He'll lead the Ravens to massive team success and his individual success will follow.
