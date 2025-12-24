Three Reasons Ravens Could Lose to Packers

The Baltimore Ravens' chances of winning the AFC North for a third-straight season essentially flew out the window after their heartbreaking Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots, but their hopes technically aren't completely dashed yet.

In order to keep those dreams alive, however, the Ravens must take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 17.

It'll be no easy task, especially with some uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's availability after suffering a back injury vs. New England, but the Packers' own starting quarterback in Jordan Love is currently in the concussion protocol.

Baltimore's back is against the wall, and though it has advantages over Green Bay in certain areas, it falls short in just as many.

With that, here are three reasons why the Ravens could fail to defeat the Packers.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Passing Offense Goes Cold

The Ravens' passing game was efficient against the Patriots, as Jackson and Huntley went a combined 16-of-20 for 159 yards, but that still wasn't enough to earn the victory.

Are things really going to get any better on the road against a Packers defense that allows just 197.8 passing yards per game, especially with the current injury concerns to Jackson? Probably not.

Derrick Henry should be in line for another big game, but it'll all be for naught if Baltimore can't get it going through the air.

Turnover Battle

Though Baltimore broke even in the turnover department with the Patriots, as both sides had two apiece, that hasn't necessarily been the norm for the Ravens this season.

Entering Week 17, their turnover margin is sitting at -4. The Packers, meanwhile, are one of 13 teams to have a positive differential at +2.

It goes without saying that Baltimore will put itself behind the eight-ball if it can't win the turnover battle at Lambeau Field, but the odds aren't exactly in its favor to do so.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Secondary Falls Apart

The Ravens' defense has improved in the second half of the season, and they have one of the most talented secondaries in the league, but confidence in the group has taken a hit after MVP candidate Drake Maye threw for 380 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against them last week.

Neither Love or Malik Willis is at Maye's level, but they might not have to be in order to be proficient in the passing game if Baltimore's defense repeats that performance.

The Ravens should be able to limit what the Packers do in the ground game, but the same can't be said through the air, which could be the deciding factor in the contest.

