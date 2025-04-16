Ravens Mock Draft: Baltimore Leapfrogs AFC Contenders for Missing Piece
The early rounds of the NFL Draft are typically reserved for prospects whose teams want and often need them to make immediate impacts as rookies. There are also instances when they present too much value to pass up even if they won't contribute right away because of injury or an established veteran ahead of them on the depth chart. For the Baltimore Ravens, they need to consider it all.
Trying to predict where prospects will land outside of the top 100 picks can be a bit of a crapshoot even given projected ranges by expert analysts. With that in mind, here is the latest mock draft in a limited series anticipating the Baltimore Ravens picks through the first three rounds:
Round 1, No. 27: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
The Ravens already have a glass-eating run defender who can man the edge on early downs in Tavius Robinson and another youngster at the position who can also contribute in that way in 2024 third-round Adisa Isaac. Ezeiruaku gives the Ravens another outside linebacker with the potential to be a disruptive force as a pass rusher who could regularly produce potent sack numbers. He possesses the length, bend and explosive first step to give offensive tackles fits in obvious passing situations and knows how to finish at the quarterback.
Following a down year in 2023 in which he failed to build off the success of his breakout sophomore season the year before, Ezeiruaku rebounded in a big way as a senior, finishing with All-American honors after recording the second-most sacks in the FBS with a career-high 16.5.
There's a chance the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year doesn't make it past the top 20 picks but if he is still on the board when the Ravens are on the clock, adding him makes perfect sense. He can contribute right away on a rotational basis and graduate into a full-time role in 2026 with both Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy heading into the final years of their respective contract coming off of career years in which they both reached double digits in sacks.
Round 2, No. 46 (trade): S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
The Ravens do something they rarely do and trade up by trading their 2025 fifth-round pick which is the last one before the start of the sixth to the Atlanta Falcons who are tied for the second-fewest selections in this year's draft with just five and could be desperate to accumulate more. In doing so, they not only leapfrog a trio of AFC teams that could be looking to upgrade at safety in the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills but they also address one of their biggest needs in the draft.
Reuniting Watts with his former Fighting Irish teammate in college, Kyle Hamilton would free up the two-time Pro Bowl to be deployed to the full scope of versatile skillset by spending more time in the box near the line of scrimmage. He was one of the best ballhawks in the nation at the collegiate level over the past two seasons with 13 interceptions while earning All-American honors in both years. His range and instincts make him the perfect candidate to round out the Ravens safety trio along with Ar'Darius Washington after they failed to properly replace Geno Stone who departed in free agency last offseason.
Round 3, No. 91: OG Tate Ratledge, Georgia
While the last interior offensive lineman that the Ravens selected from this program failed to live up to expectations on his rookie contract, that shouldn't stop them from targeting this former Bulldog. Ratledge is one of the best guard prospects in this year's class and would be a great value pick at this spot. He was a three-year starter in college at right guard, receiving All-American and First Team All-SEC honors in each of the past two seasons. He is a mauler of a blocker who definitely has "that dog in him" with the way gets after it in the run game and has a strong anchor in pass protection.
The former five-star recruit was one of the best athletic testers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen (4.97), tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split (1.72), tied for the sixth-best vertical leap (32-inches), tied for the second-best broad jump (9-foot-5) and posted the best time in the three-cone drill (7.38).
Ratledge would come in and provide quality competition for Andrew Vorhees and former college teammate Ben Cleveland for the left guard spot as a rookie. He could also be the successor at right guard to Daniel Faalele, the incumbent coming off a breakout season in which he earned Pro Bowl alternate honors but is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. With the Ravens having big contracts coming down the pipeline for Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and Hamilton, they'll need to save money elsewhere.
